Israel on defensive after landmark UN vote

Israel scrambled Saturday to contain the fallout from the U.N. Security Council vote to halt settlements in Palestinian territory after lashing out at U.S. President Barack Obama over the "shameful" resolution.



The council passed the measure Friday after the United States abstained, enabling the adoption of the first U.N. resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.



The landmark vote came despite intense lobbying efforts by Israel and calls from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to block the text.



The U.S. has traditionally served as Israel's diplomatic shield, protecting it from resolutions it opposes.



The Obama administration has grown increasingly frustrated with settlement building in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied for nearly 50 years.



Trump has signaled he is likely to be far more favorable to Israel.



After the resolution passed, Israel recalling its ambassadors to Senegal and New Zealand for consultations.

...