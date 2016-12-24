Tunisia arrests nephew, two others linked to Berlin suspect: ministry

Tunisia arrested the nephew of the suspected Berlin truck attacker and two other extremist suspects who are "connected" to the Tunisian assailant Anis Amri, the interior ministry said Saturday.



Amri, 24, is believed to have hijacked a truck and used it to mow down holiday revelers at a Berlin Christmas market Monday, killing 12 people in an attack claimed by ISIS.



The Tunisian interior ministry did not specify where the three suspects were arrested but said that the "terrorist cell" was "active" between Fouchana, south of Tunis, and Oueslatia, hometown of Amri's family in central Tunisia.

...