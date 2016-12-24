Tunisia arrests Berlin attacker's nephew

Tunisia on Saturday said it had arrested the nephew of Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin truck attacker gunned down by Italian police, as Germany searched for the extremist's possible accomplices.



Tunisia's interior ministry said the nephew and two other suspects, aged between 18 and 27, were detained on Friday and were members of a "terrorist cell" connected to Tunisian-born Amri.



It made no direct link between the trio and the Berlin assault on Monday, when Amri is believed to have hijacked a truck and used it to mow down people at a Christmas market, killing 12 .



The Berlin rampage was claimed by the Islamic State group, which released a video on Friday in which Amri is shown pledging allegiance to ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.



Amri was killed after firing at two officers who stopped him for a routine identity check on Friday near Milan's Sesto San Giovanni railway station.



Amri left Tunisia for Italy in 2011 .

...