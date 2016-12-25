Syria-bound Russian military jet crashes with 92 onboard

A Russian military plane crashed Sunday in the Black Sea as it made its way to Syria with 91 people onboard, including musicians heading to celebrate the New Year with troops.



It was conducting a routine flight to Russia's Hmeimim airbase outside the coastal Syrian city of Latakia, the ministry said.



Among its 83 passengers were Russian servicemen as well as members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the army's official musical group internationally known as the Red Army Choir, who were headed to Syria to participate in New Year celebrations at the airbase.



Russian warplanes have flown out of the Hmeimim base to conduct airstrikes in Syria, and the base is also home to an S-400 air defence system.

...