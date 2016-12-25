Israel defiant after landmark UN vote

Israel was defiant Sunday over a U.N. vote demanding it halt settlements in Palestinian territory, after lashing out at U.S. President Barack Obama over what it called the "shameful" resolution.



The Security Council passed the measure Friday after the United States abstained, enabling the adoption of the first U.N. resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.



The landmark vote came despite intense lobbying efforts by Israel and calls from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to block the text.



Netanyahu said Obama had broken a long-standing U.S. commitment not to "dictate the terms of peace to Israel" at the U.N. body.



He said he had instructed the foreign ministry to review engagements at the United Nations, including funding for U.N. agencies and the presence of U.N. representatives in Israel.



The U.S. has traditionally served as Israel's diplomatic shield, protecting it from resolutions it opposes.



The Obama administration has grown increasingly frustrated with settlement building in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied for nearly 50 years.



Trump has signaled he is likely to be far more favorable to Israel.

