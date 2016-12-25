Tunisia security forces warn of returning extremists

Tunisia's security forces called on the government Sunday to take "exceptional measures" to combat the return of extremists fighting for extremist groups abroad.



Tunisia has witnessed a wave of extremist attacks since its 2011 revolution, including on foreign tourists, and the United Nations estimates that their are more than 5,000 Tunisians fighting for extremist outfits, mainly in Iraq and Syria.



President Beji Caid Essebsi said earlier this month that Tunisia would refuse to pardon Tunisians who fight for extremist organisations.

