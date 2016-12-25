Iran says it sealed Boeing plane deal at half price

Iran said Sunday it had negotiated to pay only about half the announced price for 80 new Boeing airliners in an order that the American planemaker had said was worth $16.6 billion.



Boeing and its European rival Airbus have both signed huge contracts this month to supply airliners to Iran, the first such deals since international sanctions were lifted under a deal to curb Tehran's nuclear program.



Despite Iran's great need for new planes to replace those from the sanctions era, it has entered the market at a time when Boeing, Airbus and smaller planemakers have all faced a downturn in orders, and are therefore expected to offer deep discounts.



In February, ATR, co-owned by Airbus and Italy's Finmeccanica, reported preliminary orders from Iran for 20 ATR 72-600 aircraft and options for another 20 .

