Al Shabaab militants shoot prosecutor dead in Somalia's Puntland

Al Shabaab Islamist militants shot dead a military prosecutor in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region Sunday, witnesses and officials said, the type of targeted killing that Al Qaeda-allied gunmen frequently commit throughout Somalia.



Just a few days ago, a regional official's aide was killed in a similar and targeted attack and, days before that, al Shabaab gunmen killed the region's deputy police commander outside a hotel.



The al Shabaab insurgency persists in Somalia as the country struggles to restore order and rebuild infrastructure after more than two decades of conflict and chaos that have left the nation in tatters.

...