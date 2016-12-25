Netanyahu calls in US envoy in fallout over UN vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday summoned the U.S. ambassador to Israel to discuss the U.S. abstention in a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an end to settlement-building.



An Israeli spokesman gave no details of when Netanyahu would meet U.S. Ambassador Daniel Shapiro.



Netanyahu put his personal imprint on Israel's show of anger by repeating at the weekly cabinet meeting what an unidentified Israeli government official contended on Friday -- that the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama had conspired with the Palestinians to push for the resolution's adoption.



At the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu described a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday, when Israel and President-elect Donald Trump successfully pressed Egypt to drop the anti-settlement resolution it had put forward.

...