Russia examines all possible reasons for Black Sea jet crash

Backed by ships, helicopters and drones, Russian rescue teams searched Sunday for victims after a Russian plane carrying 92 people to Syria crashed into the Black Sea shortly after takeoff.



All 84 passengers and eight crew members on board the Soviet-built Tu-154 plane operated by the Russian military are believed to have died when it crashed two minutes after taking off at 5:25 a.m. in good weather from the southern Russian city of Sochi.



The plane belonging to the Defense Ministry was taking its world famous choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble, to a New Year's concert at Hemeimeem air base in Syria's coastal province of Latakia. Those on board also included nine Russian journalists and a Russian doctor famous for her work in war zones.



Russian planes have been brought down previously by terror attacks.



Syrian President Bashar Assad was among numerous foreign leaders who sent a condolence note to Putin, saying he received the news "with deep grief and sadness".



In recent years, Russian airlines have replaced their Tu-154s with more modern planes, but the military and other government agencies in Russia have continued to use them.

...