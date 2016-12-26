Russian envoy's killer remembered as lonely boy, not angry extremist

Those in the small Turkish town of Soke who knew Mevlut Altintas, the smartly dressed, clean-shaven young man who shot dead Russia's ambassador this week, recall a lonely taciturn boy twice rejected by university before leaving home and joining the police.



Few in Soke would have recognized the figure in black suit and tie who stood over the diplomat's body screaming extremist slogans.



The Turkish police has long had secret networks and allegiances in its ranks, both Islamist and nationalist.



Erdogan said the assassin was a follower of exiled Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally, who had built a wide network in the police.



Former acquaintances of Altintas recall a distant figure who spent much of his time with his step-sister and grandmother.



Although Altintas lived in Ankara, he came home from time to time and was seen by neighbors.



Tosun said Altintas' family were affiliated with the nationalist party and relatively pious. However, other neighbors could not confirm that and the local head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said the family were not members.



The government has long said Gulen's followers have used their affiliated schools to infiltrate the civil service and police.

...