A Kuwaiti court sentenced a Filipino woman to 10 years in jail Monday after convicting her of joining ISIS and plotting attacks.



In October, Kuwait police arrested an Egyptian driver suspected of being a member of the ISIS, after he rammed a garbage truck into a pickup carrying five Americans.



An ISIS-linked suicide bomber killed 26 worshippers in June last year when he blew himself up in a mosque of Kuwait's Shiite minority, in the worst such attack in the Gulf state's history.

