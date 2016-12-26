Israel ministers approve bill to remove online 'incitement'

Israeli ministers have approved a bill that would allow a court to order sites such as Facebook and YouTube to remove material found to be "incitement," which they say contributes to Palestinian violence.



The legislation, known as the "Facebook bill" in Israel, would allow the government to petition a court to have online material it considers incitement removed.



Israel has previously held discussions with Facebook officials to stop what it calls online incitement.



In September, Shaked said that the social network giant had removed 95 percent of the posts Israel had referred to it.



Shaked said Sunday that in 2016, 71 percent of the 1,755 requests Israel filed to internet companies requesting they remove content were fully complied with.

...