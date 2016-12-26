Fresh advance in east Mosul to begin within days: US commander



Iraqi forces will resume their push against ISIS inside Mosul in the coming days, a U.S. battlefield commander said, in a new phase of the two-month-old operation that will see American troops deployed closer to the front line in the city.



The battle for Mosul, involving 100,000 Iraqi troops, members of the Kurdish security forces and Shiite militiamen, is the biggest ground operation in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion of 2003 .



U.S. advisers, part of an international coalition that has conducted thousands of airstrikes and trained tens of thousands of Iraqi ground troops, will work directly with those forces and an elite Interior Ministry strike force.



Further integration with the Iraqi troops – to what commanders described as an unprecedented level for conventional U.S. forces – will help synchronize surveillance, air support and force movement, according to James.

