Cafeteria manager jailed for insulting Turkey's Erdogan, lawyer says

Turkish authorities have arrested the cafeteria manager of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper for insulting the president after he said he would not serve tea to Tayyip Erdogan, one of the manager's lawyers told Reuters Monday.



Senol Buran, who runs the cafeteria at the Istanbul office of Cumhuriyet, was taken into custody after police raided his home late on Saturday, lawyer Ozgur Urfa said.



Ten Cumhuriyet staff including its top editor and senior executives were jailed in November pending trial on suspicion of crimes on behalf of Kurdish militants and U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of instigating the failed July 15 coup.



Since the July coup, more than 110,000 people have been sacked or suspended and 40,000 jailed pending trial.

...