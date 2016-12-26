New Egyptian law establishes media regulator picked by president

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi will pick a regulator and members of a new media council under a law passed Monday, giving the body the power to fine or suspend publications and broadcasters and give or revoke licences for foreign media.



Yehia Qalash, chief of the press syndicate, told Reuters that the law and the council were mostly concerned with administrative affairs and did not compromise media freedoms. Parliament was still debating other media legislation, he said.



The press syndicate had lobbied for a single media law encompassing all issues but parliament decided on two separate laws.

