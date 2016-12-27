Syrian army escalates campaign to capture Damascus water supply

The Syrian army escalated aerial bombing of a rebel-held valley northwest of Damascus in an offensive begun last week to recapture the strategic area where a major spring provides most of the capital's water supplies, rebels and residents said Tuesday.



The rebels said the army was emboldened by gaining full control of Aleppo city and was seeking to force them to either leave or face all out war.



Through a series of so-called settlement agreements and army offensives, the Syrian government, backed by Russian air power and Iran-backed militias, has been steadily suppressing armed opposition around the capital.



Fighters from the area have cut water supplies several times in the past as a pressure card to prevent the army from overrunning the area.

...