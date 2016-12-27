Iran opposition leader quits after 6 years' house arrest

Mehdi Karroubi, a leading member of the Iranian opposition who has been under house arrest for almost six years, announced he is quitting his party, Iranian media reported Tuesday.



Karroubi and Mir Hossein Mousavi were reformist candidates during the 2009 presidential election, and questioned the shock victory of conservative Mahmoud Ahmadinejad which led to mass protests.



Two years later, both leaders ended up under house arrest for their part in the protests, which regime leaders still call "the sedition".



President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who allied with the reformists to win power in 2013, has failed to secure the release of Karroubi and Mousavi as he promised during his campaign.

...