Palestinian President hopes Paris summit ends settlements

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the Christmas Midnight Mass in Saint Catherine's Church at the Church of the Nativity in the adjacent Church of the Nativity on December 25, 2016 in Bethlehem, West Bank. / AFP / POOL / MUSA AL SHAER
France to convene Middle East peace conference on Jan. 15
France postpones Middle East peace conference to January
Most Palestinians no longer believe in two-state deal
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
France to convene Middle East peace conference on Jan. 15
France postpones Middle East peace conference to January
Most Palestinians no longer believe in two-state deal
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE