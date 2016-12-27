Russia calls U.S. move to supply Syria rebels weapons a hostile act: RIA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference in Moscow on December 20, 2016. / AFP / Natalia KOLESNIKOVA
Syria’s civil war to mar President Obama legacy
Kremlin says possible deal to let rebels leave Aleppo still on agenda
Syria denounces Qatar for saying it will continue to back rebels
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Syria’s civil war to mar President Obama legacy
Kremlin says possible deal to let rebels leave Aleppo still on agenda
Syria denounces Qatar for saying it will continue to back rebels
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE