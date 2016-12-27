Israel says 'reducing' ties with nations over UN vote

Israel's foreign ministry said Tuesday the country was "reducing" ties with nations that voted for last week's U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a halt to settlement building in Palestinian territory.



Israeli media have reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as foreign minister, has asked officials to visit the countries that voted for the resolution as little as possible for now.



By deciding not to veto the move, the United States enabled the adoption of the first U.N. resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.



Israel summoned ambassadors of countries that voted for the resolution Sunday -- Christmas Day -- while Netanyahu also met with U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro.

