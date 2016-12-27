ISIS 'summarily executed' 13 Iraqi civilians: HRW

ISIS fighters "summarily executed" 13 civilians after villagers rose up against them at the start of the Iraqi army's offensive to retake Mosul, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.



The killings took place in the villages of Al-Hud and Al-Lazzagah, 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Mosul on Oct. 17, the day government forces launched the massive operation to oust the extremists from the city.



As Iraqi forces closed in on the morning of October 17, about 30 villagers attacked the extremists, killing 19 of them, said the New York-based watchdog.



ISIS fighters began the execution-style killings in the afternoon, leaving bodies lying in the streets.

