India says efforts on to free priest abducted in Yemen

India said Tuesday it will "spare no effort" to secure the release of a priest kidnapped in Yemen, after video footage showing him pleading for help was circulated on social media.



Indian priest Thomas Uzhunnalil was abducted during a deadly attack by Islamist militants on a care home operated by the Missionaries of Charity group in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden in March.



Joseph Chinnayyan, the deputy secretary general of Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, said it was not possible to verify the authenticity of the video.

...