US-backed fighters approach ISIS-held dam in Syria

Kurdish-led fighters are approaching a strategic dam controlled by ISIS in northern Syria after days of fighting that killed a senior ISIS military commander, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed forces and others said Tuesday.



Talal Sillo of the Syria Democratic Forces said the fighters, with the support of U.S., French and British special forces, have driven ISIS from dozens of villages and farms in recent days and are now about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Euphrates Dam.



The U.S. Central Command said that coalition aircraft conducted nine strikes near the city of Raqqa Monday that engaged three ISIS tactical units, destroying vehicles rigged with explosives, a bridge, a fighting position, and a supply cache.

