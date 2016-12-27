US-backed Syrian force hopes to get anti-aircraft missiles

A U.S.-backed alliance of militias fighting ISIS hopes a U.S. decision to ease some restrictions on arming groups in Syria will lead to them getting anti-aircraft missiles, its spokesman said Tuesday.



Although ISIS does not have warplanes, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance wants shoulder-fired anti-aircraft systems to protect its forces from potential future enemies, spokesman Talal Silo told Reuters.



The YPG has mostly avoided conflict with Syrian government forces, but Syrian warplanes carried out air strikes on the mostly Kurdish-controlled city of Hasaka in August.



The SDF was the "number one" U.S. ally on the ground in Syria and should be the first to receive such weapons, he added.

