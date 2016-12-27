First trial opens of alleged Turkey coup participants

The first criminal trial related to a summer coup in Turkey started on Tuesday as 29 police officers faced sentences of up to life in prison on charges of involvement in the failed attempt to overthrow the government.



Some 40,000 people have been arrested since the July 15 putsch, which killed around 240 people, in a crackdown targeting the military, police, civil service and private sector.



The government says that coup plotters used the little-known messaging app to communicate.



The government has blamed a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen, for orchestrating the failed coup. Gulen, a former ally of President Erdogan, has denied the allegation and condemned the coup.

...