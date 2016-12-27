Algeria says 54,457 involved in 'terrorism' since 1990s

Nearly 55,000 people accused of committing "terrorist offenses" have faced legal proceedings in Algeria since the country's devastating civil war in the 1990s, the justice minister has said.



It was the first such revelation by the authorities, which use the term "terrorists" for armed Islamists active in Algeria where the civil war killed 200,000 people.



The database, set up in 2014, shows that from the 1990s to December 21 this year, authorities instigated legal proceedings against 54,457 people.

...