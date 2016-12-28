Turkey shuts down Kurdish distinctive school

When it opened three years ago in Turkey's biggest Kurdish-majority city, it was a symbol of Ankara's changing – and more liberal – attitudes toward Kurdish-language education. The school in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir was one of five primary schools since 2013 that offered a fully Kurdish-language education.



From 2014 onward, it was also the first school in Turkey to give parents their children's report cards in the Kurdish language.



But that has now come to an end after it became the first Kurdish school to be closed down in October by the governor.



Adil Ercan, a teacher at Ferzad, said inspectors did not have anything "unfavorable or unsuitable" to say about the school.



Ercan added they were told on Oct. 7 the school would be closed and would have 15 days to challenge the decision.



Cihan Koyun said her family would not send children to another school.

...