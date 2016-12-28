Erdogan accuses West of backing Daesh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday said the West was breaking promises in Syria, accusing Ankara's partners of backing "terror groups" including Daesh (ISIS) militants in the country.



At least 37 Turkish soldiers have died in Turkey's major incursion inside Syria since it was launched in August to back pro-Ankara Syrian fighters battling against Daesh and Kurdish militia.



Erdogan complained that rather than supporting Turkey, the West was backing the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD), who work with the United States on the ground in Syria, and also Daesh.



Erdogan made no mention of a video purportedly showing two Turkish soldiers being burned to death by Daesh in Syria.

...