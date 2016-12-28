Israel pressing ahead with settlements despite U.N. vote

The Jerusalem Municipality, undeterred by a U.N. anti-settlement resolution, is due to consider Wednesday requests for construction permits for hundreds of new homes for Israelis in areas that Israel captured in 1967 .



Israel is still fuming over the resolution approved last Friday by the United Nations Security Council that demands an end to settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.



Israel doubled down Tuesday on its public break with the Obama administration, saying it had received "ironclad" information from Arab sources that Washington actively helped craft last week's U.N. resolution declaring Israeli settlements illegal.



However, Israeli officials fear it could spur further Palestinian moves against Israel in international forums.

