Kerry touts 11th-hour vision of Middle East peace

With fewer than four weeks left in office, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will Wednesday lay out a vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.



In the final days of President Barack Obama's administration, and with Israel's government openly hostile to outside pressure, Kerry wants to leave his mark.



Firstly, Netanyahu is already in a towering fury over Obama's decision last week not to veto a U.N. Security Council motion to condemn Israeli settlement building.



Nevertheless, Obama and Kerry are clearly not ready to give up on the region yet, hoping the U.N. resolution and the Washington speech will save a moribund process.



Already, earlier this month, Kerry showed his frustration with Netanyahu's refusal to curtail Israeli settlement building on disputed West Bank and Jerusalem land.



This has been U.S. policy for decades, but Kerry went further, accusing members of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition of actively opposing a peace deal.



Netanyahu's government has also accused Obama of colluding with the Palestinians and with Egypt behind Israel's back to push last week's U.N. resolution.

...