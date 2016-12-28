Tunisia to decide on plan against returning extremists

Tunisian ministers will meet Thursday to decide on an action plan against extremists returning from foreign battlefields, a government source said, as fears mount they could destabilize the North African country.



Last week, Interior Minister Hedi Majdoub told Tunisia's parliament that 800 extremists had already returned from the front lines, stressing however that the authorities have them on their radar.



Despite such assurances, Tunisians rallied outside parliament at the weekend to protest against allowing extremists back into the country.



The national union of internal security forces has called on the government to strip Tunisian extremists of their nationality.

