Israel Cabinet minister calls Kerry speech 'pathetic'

A senior Israeli Cabinet minister Wednesday called U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's planned Mideast policy speech a "pathetic step," further heightening tensions between the two close allies as the Obama administration prepares to leave office.



Following up on the U.N. resolution, Kerry was scheduled to deliver a farewell speech in Washington Wednesday to outline his proposals for a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.



In a radio interview, Erdan said Kerry's speech was part of a broader effort to hinder the incoming administration of Donald Trump, who has signaled he will have much warmer relations with Israel.



The international community overwhelmingly opposes Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 and claimed by the Palestinians for an independent state.

...