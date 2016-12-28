US denies Erdogan accusations of 'supporting ISIS'

The United States embassy in Ankara Wednesday denied Washington had ever supported ISIS extremists in the Syrian conflict after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed the extremists had enjoyed U.S. backing.



Erdogan had Tuesday accused coalition forces led by the United States of supporting not just the Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units (YPG) in Syria but also ISIS.



The YPG works on the ground with the United States against ISIS but is seen as a terror group by Ankara and the local branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).



Erdogan said that the U.S.-led coalition forces fighting against ISIS in Syria had also failed to provide assistance for the Turkish operation to capture the extremist-held town of Al-Bab.

...