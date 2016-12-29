Lithuanian ‘elves’ combat Russian influence online

Savukynas' fellow volunteers – who've dubbed themselves "elves" – patrol social media, coordinating their actions through Facebook or Skype to expose fake accounts.



In a telephone interview, Maliukevicius said that Lithuania needs a complex counterstrategy to beat what he describes as Kremlin propaganda.



The elf versus troll war on Facebook is just one battlefield.



Lithuania's leading commercial news channel TV3 has been repeatedly targeted by hackers who compromised the group's networks three times, according to Sigitas Babilius, TV3's head of news. Last month, Lithuania banned Russia's RTR Planeta channel until February after a Russian politician made anti-U.S. comments deemed as "incitement to war, discord and hatred".

...