Images of homeless in graves shock Iran

Images of homeless drug addicts living in empty graves just outside the Iranian capital have deeply shocked the public and prompted reactions even from President Hassan Rouhani.



Shahrvand newspaper Tuesday published the images in a report on the homeless people – about 50 men and women – who dwell in a cemetery in the town of Shahriar, 30 kilometers west of Tehran.



In a follow-up report, Shahrvand said the grave-dwellers were forcibly removed from the cemetery, after promises from authorities to resolve the issue.



The report is a rare glimpse into the lives of homeless people in the Iranian capital.



In October another report on homeless people occupying sewage canals on Tehran's highways triggered similar reactions.

