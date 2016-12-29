Kerry’s settlement salvo draws Trump rebuke

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry Wednesday warned that Israel's construction of settlements in occupied territory was endangering Middle East peace, expressing unusually frank frustration with the longtime American ally.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas responded to Kerry's speech by saying he was convinced peace with Israel was achievable, but continuing to demand that Israel halt settlement construction before talks restarted.



Ties reached a low point last week when Washington cleared the way for a U.N. resolution that demanded an end to Israeli settlement building, prompting Israeli government officials to direct harsh attacks against Obama and Kerry who they insisted had orchestrated the resolution.



The United States had appealed to Israel in public and private to stop the march of settlements countless times, Kerry said.



Trump denounced the Obama administration's treatment of Israel before Kerry's speech.

