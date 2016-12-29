Ankara says it has Syria cease-fire plan

Turkey and Russia have prepared an agreement for a cease-fire in Syria, Turkey's foreign minister said Wednesday, adding that Ankara would not give up its opposition to President Bashar Assad staying on as leader.



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's comments appeared to signal tentative progress in talks aimed at reaching a truce.



They can be implemented any time," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara. He said Syria's opposition would never back Assad.



Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia, Iran and Turkey had agreed the priority in Syria was to fight terrorism and not to remove Assad's government – comments that suggested a shift by Turkey, which has long pushed for Assad to go.

