Fate of nationwide ceasefire for Syria unclear

The fate of a reported nationwide truce for Syria was unclear Thursday, following talks between Moscow and Ankara, despite Turkish state media saying a deal had been reached.



The Aleppo truce was brokered by Turkey and Russia earlier this month to allow the evacuation of civilians and was hailed as a major turning point in the nearly six-year war.



Ankara has hosted a succession of closed-door talks between Russia and Syrian opposition rebels over the last weeks.



Qatar-based channel Al-Jazeera said a new meeting was planned Thursday in Ankara, this time between Syrian rebels, Turkey and Russia.



Ankara and Moscow have been on opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, with Turkey seeking the ouster of President Bashar Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran.



But the two countries have recently started to cooperate more closely on Syria, especially after a deal to normalize ties battered by Turkey's shooting down of a Russian warplane last year.

