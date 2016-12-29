Prominent Turkish journalist says detained over tweet

Human rights groups and opposition parties say President Tayyip Erdogan, who traces his political roots to a banned Islamist party, is using the coup as a pretext to muzzle all dissent in the nation.



Ankara blames the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally of Erdogan, for orchestrating the failed coup, when rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and fighter jets and more than 240 people were killed.



Officials say the media crackdown is justified by the threat to democracy posed by Gulen's followers.



Sik has long been critical of Gulen.

