Israeli right dismisses Kerry speech, waits for Trump

Israel's right wing dismissed U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's speech on the conflict with the Palestinians Thursday as a parting shot of little consequence, especially with Donald Trump soon taking office.



One minister repeated his assertion that a Palestinian state will be "off the agenda" once expected ally Trump takes over, while others from what is seen as Israel's most right-wing government ever mocked Kerry.



"Palestine will be taken off the agenda," Education Minister Naftali Bennett of the hardline Jewish Home party told the Ynet news site.



He repeated his call for Israel to annex most of the West Bank, which would destroy any hope for a two-state solution -- long the basis of negotiations and which Kerry passionately defended Wednesday.



Netanyahu hit back immediately following Kerry's speech, calling it biased against Israel and more focused on settlements than Palestinian violence.



Even among those in Israel who supported Kerry's speech, some questioned the timing and asked why it wasn't given earlier.

