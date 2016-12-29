Bloggers mock Netanyahu's lie about Christmas in the Middle East

Bloggers and social media users from across the world have ridiculed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he falsely claimed that Israel is the only place in the region where Christians can celebrate Christmas.



Blogger Elie Fares posted pictures of spectacular Christmas decorations and fireworks in the Lebanese cities of Tripoli, Byblos and Beirut on his blog, A Separate State of Mind.



Fares was just one of dozens of bloggers and social media users who took to the internet to counter the Israeli premier's claim that Israel is unique in allowing Christmas celebrations.

...