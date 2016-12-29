Syrian rebels say former Nusra Front fighters included in cease-fire

Syrian rebel officials said Thursday that a cease-fire deal agreed with the government included Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, although the army said that was not the case.



Several rebel officials told Reuters the deal included the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham group.



Malahifji, who was not present at the talks, said rebels had agreed to three main points: one about the truce, one about how it would be monitored by Russia and Turkey and one about a political process to begin after one month of cease-fire.



Several other rebel officials also said if the cease-fire holds for a month, political negotiations will begin.

...