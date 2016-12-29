Syrian rebel group Ahrar al-Sham says has 'reservations' about Syria agreement

Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement inspect a site as they gather pieces of the wreckage in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria Oct. 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syrian rebels say former Nusra Front fighters included in cease-fire
Syrian rebel groups in ongoing talks with Turkey over cease-fire proposal with Russia: rebel official
Rebels deny Russian claims of regime talks
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Syrian rebels say former Nusra Front fighters included in cease-fire
Syrian rebel groups in ongoing talks with Turkey over cease-fire proposal with Russia: rebel official
Rebels deny Russian claims of regime talks
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE