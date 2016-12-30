Syrian Kurds, allies approve blueprint for federal system

It aims to cement the autonomy of areas of northern Syria where Kurdish groups have already carved out self-governing regions since the start of the war in 2011, though Kurdish leaders say an independent state is not the goal.



Salloum said that for areas currently outside the control of the Kurds and their allies, such as the Daesh (ISIS) stronghold of Raqqa, the local population would ultimately decide whether they wanted to be part of the federal system.



Syrian Kurdish groups and their allies have made their moves toward regional autonomy in the absence of any international deal for a political settlement to the nearly 6-year-old Syrian war.

