Syria ceasefire, backed by Russia and Turkey, holds after initial clashes

A nationwide ceasefire in Syria brokered by Russia and Turkey was in effect early Friday, a potentially major breakthrough in the nearly 6-year conflict, despite reports of isolated clashes.



The deal, which does not include designated "terrorists" like ISIS, was announced hours earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin and confirmed by the Syrian army and opposition.



The agreement, hailed by Syria's government as a "real opportunity" to find a political solution to the war, comes a week after the government recaptured second city Aleppo in a major blow to rebel forces.



The Kremlin strongman, however, said Russia would continue to fight "terrorism" in Syria and maintain its support for the government.



Erdogan indicated Turkey would press on with its four-month incursion into Syria against ISIS and Kurdish militia.



Turkey has long backed Syria's opposition, and its relations with Russia soured last year after Ankara shot down a Russian warplane.



But the two countries have worked closely of late on Syria, and Turkey was conspicuously quiet as Assad's forces retook Aleppo.

...