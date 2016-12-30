Iraqi forces face ISIS car bombs, fierce resistance in south Mosul

Iraqi forces faced car bombs and fierce resistance from ISIS militants in southern Mosul Friday, the second day of a renewed push to take back the city after fighting stalled for several weeks.



Other officers said Iraqi forces in the east and north of the city were clearing areas they had recaptured Thursday before advancing any further, and the army was trying to cut supply lines to the town of Tel Keyf, north of Mosul.



After regrouping this month, Iraqi forces advanced Thursday on the south, north and east of the city, which has been under ISIS control for more than two years.



Although the militants are vastly outnumbered, they have embedded themselves among Mosul residents, hindering Iraqi forces who are trying to avoid civilian casualties.

...