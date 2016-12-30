Egypt's government approves transfer of islands to Saudis

Egypt's Cabinet has approved the transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia despite protests earlier this year and a court ruling the transfer unconstitutional.



The state-run MENA news agency reported Thursday that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi's government approved the deal and sent it to parliament for ratification despite the court ruling, which the government has appealed.



The government says the uninhabited islands, Tiran and Sanafir, were always part of Saudi Arabia but were placed under Egypt's protection decades ago over fears of an Israeli attack.

...