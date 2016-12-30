Turkish committee clears draft expanding Erdogan's powers

A Turkish parliamentary commission on Friday cleared a set of draft constitutional amendments that would greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The proposals would turn the largely ceremonial presidency into one where the president enjoys full executive powers. Erdogan, who was prime minister before becoming president in 2014, has long advocated a presidential system, arguing it would give the head of state flexibility to make Turkey one of the top 10 powers in the world by 2023, when the Turkish Republic marks its centenary.



The main opposition party, the Republican Peoples' Party, CHP, said the draft amendments amount to a "regime change".



The nationalist party was expected to back the amendments in the general assembly as well.

...