Around 1,000 people protested Friday in central Baghdad demanding the release of an Iraqi female journalist after she was abducted by unknown gunmen.



"Freedom for Afrah!" cried the demonstrators, who included many women, after Afrah Shawqi was seized Monday from her home in a southern neighbourhood of the capital.



The journalist's supporters joined members of civil society and backers of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr who demonstrate in the square every Friday against corruption.

...